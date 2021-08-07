Lady Gaga Finds Her Inner Showgirl & Hits A Fashion High Note
Lady Gaga’s wild outfits might get the bulk of the attention, but she’s a classicist at heart. Always ready with a vintage reference or a nod to Old Hollywood, Gaga often transforms herself into classic archetypes like the bombshell, femme fatale, or in the case of last night, the showgirl. After wrapping up three nights at Radio City Music Hall, performing alongside her musical hero and longtime collaborator, Tony Bennett, she stepped out in a winning look from Georges Hobeika Alta-Costura.www.vogue.co.uk
