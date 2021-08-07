Lordsburg Weather Forecast
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
