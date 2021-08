British banking and financial services company Standard Chartered has announced plans for its crypto brokerage arm to expand. Recent reports indicate that Zodia Custody will begin offering services in Ireland. Specifically to institutional investors. With this in mind, Standard Chartered becomes the latest institution to set up operations in the Republic of Ireland. Following the likes of Bank of New York Mellon, which set up its Digital Innovation Hub in Dublin. Fintech company Blockdaemon also broke ground of their own in Galway.