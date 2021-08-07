Bottineau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
