Weather Forecast For Tornillo
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
