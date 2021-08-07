Conrad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
