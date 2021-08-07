Davenport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
