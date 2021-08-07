Davenport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 28 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 90 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.