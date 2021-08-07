Cancel
Rugby, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Rugby

Rugby Journal
 3 days ago

RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKkonRT00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

