Daily Weather Forecast For Rugby
RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
