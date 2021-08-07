Oakridge Weather Forecast
OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0