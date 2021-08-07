Daily Weather Forecast For Onalaska

ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Light Rain High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



