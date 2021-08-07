Daily Weather Forecast For Onalaska
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Light Rain
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
