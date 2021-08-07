4-Day Weather Forecast For Dannemora

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.