Saturday set for rain in Wilton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WILTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wilton Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilton:

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.