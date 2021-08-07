Townsend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
