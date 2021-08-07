Colfax Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
