Colfax Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of light rain overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 81 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 89 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



