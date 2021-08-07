Daily Weather Forecast For Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



