Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
