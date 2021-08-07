Weaverville Weather Forecast
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 100 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
