Roundup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 17 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 41 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.