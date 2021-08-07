Roundup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 41 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
