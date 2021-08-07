Weather Forecast For Maricopa
MARICOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
