Burney Weather Forecast

BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 95 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



