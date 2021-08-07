4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
