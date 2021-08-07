4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka

EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



