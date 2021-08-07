Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
