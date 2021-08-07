Franklinville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.