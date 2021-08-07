Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in New Bloomfield
(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Bloomfield:
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
