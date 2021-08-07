Afton Daily Weather Forecast
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0