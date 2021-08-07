Afton Daily Weather Forecast

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 40 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



