West. Wendover Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
