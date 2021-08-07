West. Wendover Daily Weather Forecast

WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 65 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



