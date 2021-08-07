Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 31 mph



Monday, August 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.