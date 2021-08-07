Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
