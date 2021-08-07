4-Day Weather Forecast For Scottville
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
