4-Day Weather Forecast For Scottville

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F 9 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.