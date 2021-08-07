Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Kent

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.