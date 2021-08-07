Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Kent
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
