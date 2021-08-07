4-Day Weather Forecast For Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.