4-Day Weather Forecast For Oroville
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
