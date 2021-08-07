4-Day Weather Forecast For Cut Bank
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, August 8
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0