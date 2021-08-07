Cancel
Milbank, SD

Weather Forecast For Milbank

Posted by 
Milbank News Flash
 3 days ago

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bKknZzy00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

