Phillips Weather Forecast

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 71 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.