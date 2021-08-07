Cancel
Phillips, WI

Phillips Weather Forecast

Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 3 days ago

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKknOXD00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Phillips News Alert

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
