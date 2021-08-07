Cancel
Sutton, WV

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Sutton News Beat
(SUTTON, WV.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sutton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bKknIEr00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

