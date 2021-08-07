Sisseton Weather Forecast
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
