3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Scott City
(SCOTT CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scott City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Scott City:
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
