Corning, AR

Corning Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 3 days ago

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bKkmwDC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

