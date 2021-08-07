Cancel
Delta Junction, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction

Posted by 
Delta Junction Journal
 3 days ago

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bKkmmdA00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction, AK
With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

