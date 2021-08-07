Weather Forecast For Lakeview
LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
