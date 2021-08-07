Weather Forecast For Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 91 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 85 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.