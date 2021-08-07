Falls City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



