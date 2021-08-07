4-Day Weather Forecast For Wolf Point
WOLF POINT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 96 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
