4-Day Weather Forecast For Wolf Point

WOLF POINT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 96 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 31 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



