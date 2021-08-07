Pet of the Week: Rusty

Buttercup is a three-year-old brown spayed pit bull that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on June 22. Buttercup has a friendly demeanor and allows being handled. She is easy to leash and knows how to walk well on leash. During her play yard time, she has shown tolerance being around other dogs. She kept to herself most of the time and seeks her handlers attention from time to time. She gives warning to other dogs for space when she feels overwhelmed especially being around rambunctious dogs. She was happy to watch them play and run around although she prefers to be on the sideline. She will do well in a home with middle school-aged children and is required to be in a home with calm dogs. Send an email, including Buttercup’s ID number, to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov for an appointment to meet Buttercup.