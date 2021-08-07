Pet of the Week: Rusty

Our light caramel sparkling ray of blissfulness gal Maybel is here requesting your help! This beauty wants nothing more than to ditch her kennel, jump right back into home life, and into your heart. Maybel is not just all looks though, oh no! She is a quick learner, loves to dance, enjoys a good cuddle session, a nice good swim, and the kiddos! Maybel did not care for her dog friends in her previous home, however, she did get along with cats, bunnies,chickens, and livestock. Maybel is not too hard to please whether it be a day of hiking and having adventure or just lounging around on the couch binge watching your favorite tv shows. Either way it is a win win for this girl! If Maybel sounds like your girl, apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
