Deer River, MN

Jump on Deer River’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 3 days ago

(DEER RIVER, MN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Deer River Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deer River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bKkmGa200

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

