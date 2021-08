Notes of charred earth, salt and iron collide with piercing blackberry and plum in this opulent yet sharply filigreed Syrah. The producer's flagship Cornas, this bottling is made only in outstanding vintages from the free-run juice of low-yielding 70-year-old vines. Glossy and rich yet weightless and airy, it's delicious in youth but has decades of evolution ahead. Drink through 2040. Anna Lee C. Iijima.