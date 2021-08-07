Cancel
Blanco, TX

Sun forecast for Blanco — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Blanco Bulletin
 3 days ago

(BLANCO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blanco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blanco:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252XVk_0bKklpzu00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
