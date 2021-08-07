4-Day Weather Forecast For Pinon

PINON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 89 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.