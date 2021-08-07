Grangeville Daily Weather Forecast
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
