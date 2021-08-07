Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



