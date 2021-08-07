Newcastle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas Of Smoke High 83 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



